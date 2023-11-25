Daily Liberal
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Body found in grisly discovery after house blaze

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 26 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services have found the body of a man believed to have been trapped in a house fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.