We face another increase to living expenses

The power bill arrived this week. It wasn't as high as I was expecting, which was a nice surprise.
Over the last couple of years, particularly, we have become accustomed to higher expenses and rising prices and it affects everyone.
Recently we have seen the debate taking place at Dubbo Regional Council about increasing the rates paid by local residents and businesses.
The council, like every resident and business is facing increasing costs, and is seeking a rate increase to help pay for it.
On Friday morning we reported what had happened at the council meeting the previous evening, where it was revealed residents are likely to be hit by four significant rate rises.
In September 2023, the council made the decision to hire consultants to help look into its finances, and one of their primary recommendations was that the council increase rates by 37.1 per cent across four years.
In early November a potential rate rise was debated at the council committee meeting.
The proposed rate rise then topped the list when our council reporter, Landy Ruming, put together the things to watch at the most recent council meeting.
It is an issue that will definitely attract a lot of attention locally as residents continue to face the cost of living crisis.
This week in the Daily Liberal, mayor Mathew Dickerson wrote: "Whilst a smaller increase sounds like a good thing to ratepayers, especially with the current cost of living pressures we are all experiencing, it comes with an unintended consequence. A reduction in services."
For all homeowners it means higher payments, and renters face the prospect of an increase to help cover the cost to their landlords.
It's sure to remain a hot topic.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
