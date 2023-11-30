Is it possible to buy a home in Dubbo with just one income?

Is it possible to buy a house on your own as a young person in Dubbo?
Well, it is but you'll have to fork out a lot of cash to do so.
The ever-steady housing prices in and around town mean people need to roughly pay $500,000 for a home, something a person on a sole income could find difficult to do.
"It's definitely harder than it was 18 months ago, it's possible but sometimes expectations might be a bit high around what people can service," MoneyQuest's Marni McCallum said.
"I'd say it is trickier but historically it is quite normal. House prices haven't come back as people suspected they would and with the higher interest rates, house prices are holding steady if not climbing.
"It's a bit of a perfect storm which makes things tricky."
According to Finder's First Home Buyers Report from 2022, 53 per cent of people purchasing a home were doing so with a partner while 41 per cent were doing so alone.
The report also states men were more likely to be solo buyers than women, which is likely due to higher wages and rates of employment.
The average price in Dubbo is currently $540,000, a tough price for someone in their mid-20s.
To purchase a home, most interested parties need to have approximately a 10 per cent deposit when purchasing which can be upwards of $50,000 for a home in Dubbo.
For some people, that's almost their yearly wage.
While individuals may struggle to purchase homes, couples in their 20s are beginning to look at more and more homes.
"So many, a lot of our new inquiries are definitely first home buyers," Ms McCallum said.
"When there are two incomes it is a lot easier, when it is just the one income it is a little bit harder. They can't buy a $600,000 house anymore, they might have to look at something cheaper.
"We get a heap of inquiries, everyone is still wanting to buy houses."
At the moment approximately 19 properties worth more than $1 million are currently on the market, with more million-dollar homes selling than ever in town.
