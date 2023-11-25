Structure changes receive backing but 'worrying sign' remains

The top sides from Group 11 this year have thrown their support behind the planned changes for the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Top figures at both Dubbo CYMS and Parkes have backed the decision to scrap the format of two separate pools and four crossover games a season.
It's being removed in favour of an all-in competition in 2024 where each of the 12 teams will play each other once while there will be an extra round for derbies.
Having been one of many who, in the last two years, said the previous concept was unfair, Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend is a big supporter of the change.
"You are comparing apples with apples. You can't have one side playing a weaker side and then the other playing the top four sides because it doesn't even out," he said.
"It could cost you a first and second or even third which would be massive. You want a home semi-final at some stage during that knockout time.
"It evens things out a little bit and everyone is playing the same sides."
CYMS won the premiership in 2023, having finished four points ahead of the Parkes Spacemen during the regular season.
Parkes played three of Group 10's eventual top four during the crossover games while CYMS only played two and also went up against the bottom two of Lithgow and Orange CYMS.
Spacemen president Tony Dwyer was also in favour of the structure change but did raise concerns about reserve grade and "a bit of a worrying sign" in the growth of second-tier competitions.
"It's good that we all play each other at least once," he said.
"It gives a bit of variety and everyone gets to go to different places.
"It's going to take a little while to sort itself and there's been some Group 10 sides that struggle a bit like Blayney and Cowra but hopefully this can stabilise it a bit and we get into a good competition.
"That's what we need."
Cowra and Blayney both played in the western-wide reserve grade competition last year but are set to move to the Woodbridge Cup due to their inability to field a PMP first grade team.
With a population comparable to Cowra, Dwyer said it was a shock to see the Magpies drop to a second-tier competition but he could understand the pressure the club was under.
While the Spacemen are in no current danger of losing a team, Dwyer has seen the difficulty in fielding two senior sides while competitions like the Woodbridge Cup grow to an expected 14 clubs in 2024.
"It's hard. You've got a place like us in Parkes and we've got Manildra, Eugowra, Trundle and Peak Hill all within about 30 minutes of us," Dwyer said.
"You've got blokes out there and if they all stayed in town we'd have a really strong reserve grade side, which would be good for our first grade because you'd have more depth.
"But they've sort of picked the eyes out of us and it makes it hard. We've really struggled the last six or seven years with having a strong reserve grade side.
"We've made the semi-finals this year but if everyone stayed home we'd have a really good reserve grade and that would make it strong for first grade."
Dwyer was uncertain of what the best scenario is but said Orange CYMS' struggles this season - where the club failed to finish the reserve grade season and finished last in first grade - was proof something had to change.
"I don't know, whether there's a restriction that has to go with second division size because it's getting bigger and dragging in a lot of players," he said.
"Look at Orange CYMS, they lost a heap of blokes to Orange United and that second division comp.
"Now there's a team like Cowra, which is a similar size to Parkes and Forbes, and you think it's just been a tradition for that town to have strong teams.
"It's a bit of a worrying sign."
