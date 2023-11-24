Under 18s success just part of what made Lachlan's first season so special

Even before a Lachlan District side had taken to the field, Richard Harpur knew the club's under 18s were something special.
He didn't want to say too much before the club's inaugural Western Women's Rugby League campaign, but the feeling was the newly brought-together side could thrive.
This weekend the club chairman's feeling can become a reality when the unbeaten Lachlan side lines up in the WWRL grand final.
"To make the grand final, which we all knew was going to happen just from the beginning just because of the way they all got in together and got the job done," Harpur said.
"I was confident. I wasn't out there bragging that we'd go undefeated and win the premiership but I was quietly confident we'd always make the grand final.
"If the season was longer I'm sure they'd continue their winning streak. That's how strong they are."
Lachlan will start as favourite in Saturday's grand final at Bathurst, having won seven-from-seven this season while averaging close to 30 points a game.
Fullback Liz MacGregor has been simply electric and sits at the top of the try-scorers chart, having crossed five more times than second-placed teammate Kirby Maslin.
The performances of those star players and the 18s side in general is just one part of a hugely successful first season for Lachlan.
Having worked for years to get the club up and running, the biggest highlight for Harpur has been seeing young girls and women who had not played rugby league previously, or in a number of years, take to the field.
"Just having the young ladies on the field is what it's all about," Harpur said.
"The results are always a bonus and that's not purely why I wanted to get this up and running.
"It was just to give all those girls the opportunity and the exposure that they deserve."
The other positive for Harpur has been the feedback he's received from outside the club.
There were a few doubters when the idea of a Lachlan club was floated. With some players moving to the club from the Wiradjuri Goannas or Woodbridge the feeling from a minority was there wasn't enough depth in the region's player pool to handle another club in all five grades.
"We definitely didn't struggle. We proved that we could do it," Harpur said.
As well as the under 18s, Lachlan's under 12s made the semi-finals while the opens side was the only one to collect the wooden spoon in the club's first season.
"All the clubs have been accommodating and just appreciative of the fact that there's more competition out there now, which, like I said, was the ultimate goal of the season," Harpur said.
"We certainly made an impression and we had two teams into the semi finals."
The performances this season have only created more excitement for the coming years.
A large number of juniors will remain in their current age groups next season, creating the chance for real progress. Some of the under 18s, namely the talented quarter of MacGregor, Maslin, Georgia Cole and Georgie Coote, could make a move to further their careers but, for Harpur, that's what it's all about.
"Most of our girls will stay in their age groups, which is going to be great because they know what to expect now and they will become leaders themselves in that age," he said.
"Any newcomers that come to the club, they've got somebody to lean on and look up to and we might lose a few of the 18s girls into the system now but that's the ultimate goal. We want them to progress to that level.
"If it means we have to struggle for a couple of years to keep that happening then so be it. I'm happy for that to happen.
"I just want these girls to have that exposure."
Saturday's grand final will kick-off at 2.50pm at Jack Arrow Oval.
