Top honour for local trainee in Indigenous employment program

For Dubbo student Miranda Simpson, completing a traineeship at a local bank has been a life changing experience.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ms Simpson was one of 11 year 12 students who graduated from a school-based traineeship through the Aboriginal Employment Strategy (AES) in 2023.
She completed a business services traineeship at NAB while doing her HSC.
She said the traineeship has helped her gain long-time friendships, engage with the local community and become a role model for younger members of her family.
At a graduation lunch in Penrith on Wednesday, November 22, she was presented with the 2023 AES School Based Trainee of the Year award.
AES CEO Kristy Masella said Miranda got great feedback from her school and her employer throughout her traineeship and was "definitely a stand out" among her cohort.
"She's just beautiful, she's a ball of energy," she said.
In 2023, 32 full-time trainees and 11 school-based trainees successfully completed an AES traineeship program.
As well as Dubbo, students came from Sydney, Tamworth, Moree, Dubbo, Kempsey, Brisbane, Grafton, Armidale and Newcastle.
Since AES launched in 2003 it has supported 120 young Indigenous people from the Dubbo region in school-based and full-time traineeships.
"A high percentage of our traineeships go on to get offered a full time opportunity at the end of the traineeship,"
"Some of our trainees decide that university is something they want to pursue... and are accepting the opportunity with the employer, but then negotiating to work and also do part-time university study, which is fantastic.
"They've got a really great springboard and are definitely well in front of other young people in transitioning into a career."
Miranda's older sister also completed a traineeship with AES and is now doing a degree in health at Wollongong University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.