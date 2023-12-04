Daily Liberal
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Top honour for local trainee in Indigenous employment program

AH
By Allison Hore
December 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Dubbo student Miranda Simpson, completing a traineeship at a local bank has been a life changing experience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.