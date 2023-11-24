Daily Liberal
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Crumbling riverbank gets some much-needed TLC

AH
By Allison Hore
November 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A riverside park damaged by severe flooding is finally getting some much-needed TLC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.