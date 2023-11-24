Crumbling riverbank gets some much-needed TLC

A riverside park damaged by severe flooding is finally getting some much-needed TLC.
In 2022, fast flowing floodwaters carved out the bank of the Bell River and tore up the walking trail and internal access road at Wellington's Pioneer Park sporting precinct.
Now, the road has been repaired and the Dubbo Regional Council say they will start stabilisation work along the southern banks of the Bell.
Work will involve rock armouring of the riverbank to prevent further erosion and to protect the Pioneer Park sporting precinct. It will start from the bottom of the existing weir and extend approximately 60 metres along the riverbank.
Recreation and open spaces manager Ian McAlister said council has engaged Soil Conservation Services to undertake the works.
"The contractor will be establishing the work site ... with fencing installed along the northern boundary of the fields and around the worksite to protect public safety," he said.
"Following the completion of the stabilisation project approximately 500 endemic plants comprising of trees, shrubs and grasses will be planted to assist with improving the biodiversity in the area and support the stabilisation works being undertaken."
Mr McAlister said use of Pioneer Park by sporting groups and native wildlife in the river will not be impacted.
"Minor disruption to walkers will result along the old internal road as this is required as part of the secure work site. Walkers are requested to avoid the area," he said.
"The works are not expected to disrupt the population of platypus in the Bell River that tend to inhabit the weir pool above the work site however, monitoring will be undertaken during the course of the works,"
The Bell River Stabilisation Project will cost $300,000 and is funded through the NSW Government Disaster Risk Reduction Fund. Work is expected to take four weeks, depending on weather.
The bank stabilisation is the second stage of the Pioneer Park restoration project. The internal road renewal was completed in early 2023 and the next step will be the renewal of the internal path system, likely to start in early 2024.
"The project will restore access and function for this highly utilised sporting venue, and will be constructed in a manner that will limit future losses and damage to infrastructure," Dubbo mayor Matthew Dickerson said.
"Rather than just replicating the same walkway and internal road, we are looking at options to redesign the facility to create a shared zone for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, bringing the pathway further into the complex to protect the riverbank and using more flood resistant materials than the usual granite or asphalt surfaces."
So far there is no timeline for the reinstatement of the Duke of Wellington Bridge. The bridge was closed after "rapid erosion" destroyed the road which approached it.
