Man charged over death of boy after car allegedly swept into floodwaters

A 38-year-old has been charged over the death of a five-year-old boy who was trapped in a submerged car.
Just before 8pm on Friday, September 23 2022, emergency services were called to McGrane Way at Tullamore following reports two vehicles had been swept into floodwaters.
Inquiries revealed the first vehicle - a Toyota Hilux with five occupants - became submerged at the Genaren Creek crossing about 5pm.
The male driver and three occupants of the Hilux - a 28-year-old woman, along with a young boy and girl - exited and were able to cling to trees. However, a five-year-old boy became trapped in the car before it submerged.
About two hours later, a second vehicle entered the flooded crossing and submerged.
The occupants managed to free themselves from the car before finding the occupants of the Hilux still clinging to trees.
They alerted emergency services, and a multi-agency response was initiated with officers from Central West Police District, NSW SES, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics.
A boat was used to rescue the family where they were all taken to Dubbo Hospital for observation.
The occupants of the second vehicle were uninjured.
Police remained at the scene where a search operation began the following day to locate and retrieve the Hilux.
About 3.20pm, the boy's body was located in the submerged car by police divers.
Following a lengthy investigation by detectives, the driver - aged 38 - was arrested at Surry Hills Police Station on Thursday, November 23. He was charged with manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous and negligent driving (occasioning death).
He was refused bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court where he was remanded in custody to re-appear at the same court on Thursday, January 18 2024.
