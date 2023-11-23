Daily Liberal
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Impacted by floods? Here's your chance to hold insurers to account

AH
By Allison Hore
November 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Were you denied a claim after the devastating 2022 floods? Have your insurance premiums skyrocketed?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.