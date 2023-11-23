Impacted by floods? Here's your chance to hold insurers to account

Were you denied a claim after the devastating 2022 floods? Have your insurance premiums skyrocketed?
The federal government wants to hear from you.
The federal Parliament's House Standing Committee on Economics is conducting an inquiry into insurers' responses to flood claims and is giving all those affected by the 2022 floods a chance to share their experiences.
Member for Parkes Mark Coulton is urging local people who have been impacted by flooding to tell their stories.
"The 2022 floods caused immense destruction to parts of the Parkes electorate, with water infiltrating streets, homes, businesses and whole communities," Mr Coulton said.
"Following the catastrophic impact of flooding, many affected residents would have made claims with their insurers to try to recoup some of the costs of cleaning up the damage, and that is what this inquiry is looking into."
The survey takes just 10 minutes to complete and covers how your insurer has communicated with you, the outcome of your claim, any disputes with insurers, time frames for claim resolutions and your ability to obtain or renew insurance policies after flooding.
The data generated from responses to the survey will help inform the committee's understanding of how insurers have responded to the floods. Any data or comments published will be general and reported anonymously.
Mr Coulton said, since the floods, he has heard from residents around the division of Parkes - particularly along the Lachlan River - about their challenges with insurers.
"I was down there pretty about 12 months ago with the then premier of NSW Dominic Perrottet, it was just like the inland sea," he said.
"A lot of people had houses with water up to the top of the ceiling ... probably close to 200 houses went in there. But they do that on a regular basis... and a lot of people thought they were covered and weren't."
He said that making claims after the damage was done hasn't been the only challenge.
"The bigger problem is now they can't get any insurance and it's part of a bigger issue because insurance companies are having issues now with their underwriters, which are largely based in Europe for reinsurance," he said.
The 2022 floods were some of the costliest disasters for insurance companies in the nation's history.
According to the committee, flooding in south-east Queensland, the Hawkesbury and the central west in 2022 had so far cost $7.17 billion in insured losses from more than 300,000 claims.
To complete the survey or find out more information visit www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/House/Economics/FloodInsuranceInquiry.
The Inquiry can also be contacted by phone: (02) 6277 4707 or by email: floodinsurance.reps@aph.gov.au
