Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Jeffrey stands tall while Rummans fires for Western Zone in mixed opening day

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rain held off for just long enough on Thursday to give Western two T20 matches as the Country Championships begin in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.