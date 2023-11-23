Jeffrey stands tall while Rummans fires for Western Zone in mixed opening day

The rain held off for just long enough on Thursday to give Western two T20 matches as the Country Championships begin in Orange.
It was a mixed day for the home side who recorded a win and a loss in the lead-up to Friday's opening 50-over match.
Here are the biggest talking points from the T20 matches.
When it came Western's turn to bowl on Thursday morning, Marty Jeffrey threw the ball to Ben Parsons and Matt Purse, two quality bowlers but didn't give Bailey Edmunds the white kookaburra until the 10th over.
Arguably the best new ball bowler in the region, it was a surprising move from Western but to be fair, the game was all but over by the time Edmunds steamed in for his first delivery.
Meanwhile, Western's top order struggled against some quality bowling from Central Coast, being bowled out for 89.
Only Jeffrey showed fight early against the new ball and teamed up with Harry Bayliss and Ben Knaggs, both of whom fell chasing quick runs.
Jeffrey's knock of 40 from 42 balls was easily the bright spot for the home association with Central Coast chasing down the runs with ease.
After struggling with the bat in their opening T20, Western was excellent against Southern Districts in the second match of the day.
Openers Matt Everett and Joey Coughlan combined to score 74 runs off the first 10 overs with the former reaching his half-century off just 41 deliveries.
Everett's knock of 64 brought Jeffrey to the crease for the final eight overs and the skipper was in a mood.
Jeffrey hit three sixes off his first eight balls to continue the home side's momentum on his way to 47 not out from 22 balls as Western made 2/176.
Lachlan Rummans took the game away from Southern Districts, finishing with 6/15 from his four overs as Western set themselves up for the opening day of the Country Championships.
Central Coast dominated the bulk of the carnival in Orange last year and they were at it again on Thursday.
That was until they took on Riverina.
While the T20 matches do not count towards the points tally, last year's Country Championship finalists destroyed Western in the opening match before taking on Riverina.
Boasting experienced quicks and some classy batters, Central Coast looks primed to make another big run over the coming days should the rain stay away.
However, in the Regional Bash southern final at Wade Park, Riverina upset the powerhouse association, winning by 52 runs to book themselves a spot in the competition's final before a BBL game in January.
