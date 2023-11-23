Well-known horse trainer and pub owner passes away at age 84

The Western NSW racing industry is mourning one of their most beloved characters after it was announced James 'Patrick' Finn passed away.
Better known as Pat, Finn began his training career at Coonamble while still working in a bakery in the small town almost two hours drive north from Dubbo.
Finn soon moved to Dubbo and his training career took off after acquiring stables along with a horse transport business.
Popular race-caller Col Hodges OAM spoke to Racing NSW about Finn's life and said he was a well-respected man.
"Pat was a good trainer and knew how to set a horse up for a win," he said.
"His main rider was Mal Worgan, but he also had plenty of success with Garry Lunn who rode many winners and is now a trainer at Dubbo.
"Pat then went to train at Hawkesbury and pulled off several long-priced plunges. Pat eventually returned to Dubbo and ran the Ploughman's Rest Tavern about 18km from Dubbo."
Preparing 40 winners and 109 placegetters during his career, Finn ran the well-known Ploughman's Rest Tavern at Wongarbon after returning to the area.
A celebration of his life will be held from 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Coonamble on November 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.