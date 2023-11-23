Daily Liberal
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Well-known horse trainer and pub owner passes away at age 84

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 23 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Western NSW racing industry is mourning one of their most beloved characters after it was announced James 'Patrick' Finn passed away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.