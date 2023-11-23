'A key feature': Sauna in revamped gym will be a draw card on cold mornings

Dubbo gym users will soon be able to make use of a new sauna at Snap Fitness Dubbo.
The sauna is part of a makeover for the gym on Darling Street.
Operations manager Ashleigh Dyson said the work was part of a re-branding to modernise the gym to be "more about the feeling".
"We're renovating our current, we're smashing out some walls which is exciting and giving it a complete facelift," Ms Dyson told the Daily Liberal.
She continued: "We're bringing in a whole heap of new equipment, changing the layout, and giving back to our members who have been with us a large chunk of the time, through COVID."
Anyone who has a membership will be able to use the sauna, which Ms Dyson said would be "nice for the cold Dubbo days", particularly in winter.
People who don't have a gym membership will be able to pay to use the sauna.
There will be a bunch of new equipment in the gym, including an eight-way, multi-station cable stack.
"We have one in there now but it's only a three-way. This will alleviate a lot of space. Members won't be having to wait," Ms Dyson said.
There will also be a new hack squat, new breaker benches, a new T-bar rower and more.
Ms Dyson hoped the renovation and new equipment would rekindle some locals' interest in getting fit.
"Sometimes a fresh space is a motivation boost some need to get back into it. We also have our daily goers, and we'll be giving them a fresh space, a fresh feel, and giving them what they deserve, really," she said.
Ms Dyson said the sauna would be "a key feature" for the reopened gym
"Most gyms charge a premium, we aren't looking to do that," she said.
Some new staff members would also be joining the team: "We have a couple of personal trainers coming on board with us - that will be exciting."
Snap Fitness Dubbo will close down for almost a week for the renovations, from Sunday, December 3, reopening Saturday, December 9.
There will be a grand reopening event. Keep an eye on the gym's social media at www.facebook.com/Snapdubbo for more information.
