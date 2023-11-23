These are the ten locals who have received Dubbo Day awards

Ten Dubbo residents have been acknowledged for their wonderful contributions to the city.
The Dubbo Day awards recipients were announced on Thursday, November 23. They mark Dubbo's gazettal as a village on November 23, 1849.
As well as nine Dubbo Day awards recipients, John Robins received the Tony McGrane award.
It recognises people who go well beyond what is expected of them within their paid employment or career and make significant contributions to the community through their dedication to their jobs.
Mr Robins has been an active volunteer in the Dubbo community for many years and is currently one of Dubbo parkrun's run directors, a role he has held for the past eight years.
Mr Robins also provides run coaching and run plans for participants in the Dubbo Stampeded and has conducted a number of free Love2Run clinics at Barden Park where he was also involved in starting up Dubbo Tracksesh.
He was a mentor for the Dubbo Senior College Talented Athlete Program and is also part of the leadership team at The Baptist Church.
While Mr Robins wasn't at the event to accept his award, Tim Morris was full of praise for the hard worker.
"You wouldn't know half the things John does because it's such a long list," Mr Morris said.
"John's a pioneer in the long distance running community in Dubbo. He was a long distance runner in Dubbo before it was cool and he's involved with getting people moving and active."
Mr Morris, who was also an award winner, said he didn't volunteer to get awards. He said it was a great surprise to be recognised.
Mr Morris, who is involved with parkrun Dubbo Tracksesh and Dubbo Stampede, said he volunteered because of the love of it.
Dubbo Day awards recipient Trish Gosper was unable to put her feelings about being recognised for her volunteer work into words on Thursday.
Ms Gosper volunteers with Meals on Wheels and the Country Women's Association. As well as dropping off meals, she recently started with their transport services which helps people get to their appointments or outings.
"It's a lot of fun. I enjoy it, and it gets me out of the house too," Ms Gosper said.
"To see people happy makes me happy."
Ms Gosper said she would love to see more people take up volunteering.
"If you've got time, why not? It's a lot of fun," she said.
Musarrat Khan was recognises for his work among the migrant community.
Mr Khan said he always tried to help anybody who asked.
"Some people sometimes appreciate it and some people, they forget, but I don't bother. God, that's my inspiration," he said.
It had always been within his nature to help, Mr Khan said. So much so that on his wedding day his father warned his wife that Mr Khan would give away the shirt off his back if someone needed it.
The Dubbo Day awards recipients are:
Tim Morris
Mr Morris is a passionate runner and small business owner who dedicates his time to the Dubbo community across a number of activities, including but not limited to Dubbo parkrun, Dubbo Tracksesh, Dubbo Stampede and Dubbo Senior College Talented Athlete Program.
Across the past eight years, Mr Morris has often volunteered multiple times a week - at Tracksesh on a Wednesday and at parkrun on Saturdays. Through his business, Podiatry in Motion, Mr Morris also collects and donates pre-loved sports shoes to a local charity, Clontarf, through the Shoes 4 Planet Earth program.
Gerard Allen
Mr Allen has been a volunteer coach within the Westside Panthers Football Club for 15 years. He has contributed over 2,700 hours of his time building confidence and skills of young players in the local community, organising registrations, preparing and delivering training sessions and game day events.
Mr Allen took pride in identifying individual merits and milestones and his devotion to the team and club has seen him receive many accolades including Coach of the Year and Club Supporter of the Year.
Musarrat Khan
Mr Khan is a senior member of the Bangladeshi community in Dubbo and one of the founders of the community group. He has helped in the establishment and maintenance of the community group providing leadership, support and direction.
As a dedicated founder of the community group, he has worked tirelessly to bridge cultural divides and promote harmony among different communities, embodying the spirit of unity Dubbo Regional Council values. Despite his numerous contributions Mr Khan remains a humble and quiet contributor reflecting the true spirit of community service.
Jenet Stewart
A founding member of the local Pink Angels Inc, Ms Stewart has spent long hours establishing the charity. She has also contributed to the Western Cancer Centre by being a foundation director as well as looking after the communication and public relations by managing social media and their website.
Ms Stewart joined the Melanoma Institute Australia Dubbo Group to raise money and organised the inaugural March for Melanoma. She supports Donna Falconer and her mission of raising Breast Cancer Awareness, travelling at times with Ms Falconer in the Groovy Booby Bus.
Debrah Davis
Debrah Davis joined the committee of the Dubbo Show Society in 2013. Ms Davis started off as a steward in the handicraft and cookery Sections. She became the chief steward of the handicraft section and the pavilion chief steward in 2016.
Ms Davis has always been ready to assist with organising the volunteers to help out across all aspects of the event. The pavilion displays are a testament to the dedication that she gives to the show society and to the Dubbo community.
Trish Gosper
Ms Gosper has been involved with the Dubbo City Ladies Bowls, now known as the Sporties, for the past 23 years. She is so caring of others that she freely gives her time whenever needed.
As a CWA member Ms Gosper is always first to put her hand up to assist with functions and is always making everyone welcome.
She also volunteers as an on-call driver for Meals, which means she can be called at very short notice to help someone get to an appointment or outing.
Carmel Carolan
Ms Carolan started volunteering in the retail outlet of St Vincent De Paul in 2015 dedicating her time into the smooth running of the shop. When the shop relocated to Macquarie Street Ms Carolan worked hard packing up and moving all the goods to the new premises.
Ms Carolan then worked many hours stripping and cleaning up the old premises. She also took her turn in the Care and Support team and spent many hours assisting in this area.
Ms Carolan's passion is teaching religious education and she has spent many hours preparing lessons and gathering resources. She is also an active member of the St Brigid's choir.
Thanasingh J Masilamani and Hitharanjini Masilamani
Mr and Mrs Masilamani, better known as the Singhs, are being recognised for their pioneering and invaluable contribution to the community of Dubbo. As one of the very first migrants to settle in Dubbo in the 1970s, the Singhs have left an indelible mark on the region through their selfless dedication and unwavering commitment to fostering multiculturalism and community spirit.
One of the more remarkable achievements was their instrumental role in initiating the first Dubbo Multicultural Festival in the mid-1990s. Their tireless efforts in organising and implementing the Dubbo Multicultural Festival Food Committee from 1995 to 2008 significantly enhanced cultural understanding and harmony in the area.
Moreover, the Singhs were among the founding members of ORISCON in 2001, further cementing their dedication to fostering a strong sense of community among migrants in Dubbo.
Their exceptional organisational skills and commitment were again evident when they coordinated the visit of the Indian Consulate General to Dubbo for the opening of the Indian rhino and otter exhibit at the Western Plains Zoo, ensuring the event's success from start to finish.
