Thursday, 23 November 2023
Our People

These are the ten locals who have received Dubbo Day awards

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 11:00am
Ten Dubbo residents have been acknowledged for their wonderful contributions to the city.

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

