Grand final pain still remains for some Goannas ahead of another decider

At the start of the season, Goannas under 14s coach Troy Brien was tasked to bring together a squad in which only a handful of players had played rugby league before.
Fast forward a few months and Brien's side are on the verge of taking out a Western Women's Rugby League title.
The Goannas under 14s will head into Saturday's grand final against Panorama Platypi at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Sporting Complex as underdogs, with their opposition undefeated heading into the decider.
Brien's side has a mixture of experienced rugby union and league players as well as some who have only recently taken up the sport.
Regardless of what happens on Saturday, the Goannas coach said they've come a long way as a unit.
"So we've got a couple of girls that have been playing rugby, I think since they were kids and they've really shone this year too," he said.
"I think one of them Maddie Higgins, I think she's the top try scorer in the whole comp at the moment. So she's done really well, it's been a good year for her."
Higgins currently leads the competition for tries with 14 to her name so far this season while Emily Matthews and Nakita Volivakarua have also found the try line on multiple occasions.
Taking over the reins of the side from Ben Bruce, Brien believes his group won't be lacking any motivation kick-off time.
"It would be great. I don't know off the top of my head what Goannas teams have won in the past," he said.
"But I know a few of the girls were disappointed last year that they fell short in the under 14s grand final last year, but I think the girls would be pretty keen to get one up this year."
The Goannas and Platypi have been the two best sides all season, with their last encounter coming in late October at a time when both teams were undefeated.
On that particular occasion, it was the Platypi who got the win, doing so in easy fashion with the score finishing 48-16.
"I think the girls went in a bit confident against them because were unbeaten until we played them only a few weeks ago," Brien said.
"And the girls, to be honest, might have been overconfident, their warm-up wasn't very great and a bit cocky, I suppose. They then got towelled up by them which shocked them a bit."
