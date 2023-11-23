Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Here's what inspectors found in a surprise building safety blitz

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 23 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Building inspectors have paid a surprise visit to Dubbo as part of a statewide compliance crackdown - and there's good news.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help