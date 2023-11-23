Here's what inspectors found in a surprise building safety blitz

Building inspectors have paid a surprise visit to Dubbo as part of a statewide compliance crackdown - and there's good news.
Compliance officers Bronwyn Leary and Belinda Orriss from Fair Trading have been stopping by unannounced at building sites in Dubbo's growth areas like Grangewood, Southlakes and Keswick Estate.
"We want to make sure consumers are happy to purchase property and that they're going to move into the property and not be faced with any concerns structurally or any issues inside the house," Ms Orriss told the Daily Liberal.
"A house is the biggest purchase that you'll make in your life and generally you want to get a quality product that you can live in without any issues for 30 plus years.
"So we try to get out there before these issues arise for the consumer down the road."
Dubbo is just the latest stop in the department's regional compliance program where they're checking for things like non-compliant building work, safety issues, licensing and correct signage for certifiers.
"We do a surprise visit in the regions approximately once every month moving to different regions," Ms Orriss said.
"We've been around Tamworth, Dubbo, Forster, Port Macquarie, Tweed and Ballina areas in the last few months. And we will be increasing those in the next 12 months as well."
Previously the department's crackdowns focused on Sydney, letting non-compliance in regional areas fall through the cracks.
Inspectors examine risks including falling from height, electrical, amenities and safe work practices. Major breaches can land building companies with fines of up to $100,000 or even jail time.
Fair Trading NSW said a shortage of workers and rising costs have led some building companies to cut corners. But, good news for local home buyers, so far they haven't found any major issues at the sites they've visited around Dubbo.
"We're seeing a lot of growth in Dubbo, which is fantastic, and at the moment, we've found a really high level of compliance, which we've been pleased with," Ms Orriss said.
This is a far cry from other parts of the state like the Illawarra where Safe Work NSW and NSW Fair Trading issued 73 improvement notices and 19 prohibition notices in a two-day blitz in March.
A stop work order was also issued to a luxury apartment block build site in Forster earlier in November after it was found no builder on site was licensed to carry out the work.
Mr Orriss said a safe and compliant work site ensures that new builds are up to the highest standard for the homebuyer.
"That's the main message ... to really restore that consumer confidence by going out and checking some quality concerns and the statutory requirements just to make sure that these builds are being delivered for the customers in the way that they should be," she said.
