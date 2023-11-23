Daily Liberal
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Santa Claws is coming to town: Rotary's Christmas photo booth returns

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 23 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas is almost upon us and even our four-legged friends are being invited to get into the spirit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help