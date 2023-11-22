'New horizons': Dubbo roaster pushes boundaries as coffee tastes mature

The team at Coffee Bean Roasting House in Dubbo have been trying a new approach to coffee craftsmanship and it's paying off in dividends.
The business, which roasts coffee beans for cafes and people at home, has won eight accolades at the Golden Coffee Bean Awards.
The team members have won a lot of awards in their time, but this program was judged by their peers in the industry, making it particularly special.
Josh Angus, general manager, said he was most proud of his Pura Vida blend which won a trophy in four categories.
"Pura Vida represents our dedication to exploring new horizons in coffee flavour profiles but also highlights the strength and knowledge of our roasting team. We are thrilled to share this exciting blend with coffee enthusiasts," Mr Angus said.
Pura Vida is a seasonal blend and won a bronze in the espresso category, a bronze in the milk-based category, and a silver in the filter coffee section.
Mr Angus said filter coffee was becoming more popular as coffee drinkers could pick up different subtleties in the blend when prepared this way.
"[People] are just getting a bit of a different taste from [filter]," Mr Angus said.
"So espresso is a small amount of coffee under high pressure to extract that coffee flavour, and in filter, you're picking up different nuances.
"In some ways, it's lighter, but it's a little bit more interesting in the flavour characteristics when you brew that way."
He said Australia had had a love affair with espresso-style coffee for years but now that was filtering through to other brewing methods which was "really exciting".
Coffees made on alternative milks - including almond and oat - are also becoming more popular and Coffee Bean Roasting House won silver in this category with its Sofia blend.
"It comes back to the beans. It's not so much the way we're roasting them but making sure we're getting the right flavour and the best flavour out of the beans," Mr Angus said.
"What makes finding a blend to work well with alternative milk challenging is that often those alternative milks, particularly almond, have quite a strong flavour on their own.
"So to find something that works with it, but still cuts through it so that you're still getting that coffee flavour and you're not overpowered by say almond milk flavour ... [It's about] finding the right balance."
