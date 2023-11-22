Dig deep to help the Orchard bloom: New women's refuge needs your help

A new women's refuge is coming to Dubbo and it needs your help to bloom.
Housing Plus have started building the Orchard Dubbo and have just announced a fundraiser to raise money to support the women and children who will be staying there.
"We are extremely excited to be bringing this vital service to the Dubbo community," said Rochelle Monaghan, fundraising and engagement coordinator at Housing Plus
"Creating a welcoming, supportive space for women and children is extremely important in facilitating their journey to recovery, all while giving them the option of staying in their community.
"We really hope Dubbo businesses and community members show their support for this wonderful cause."
The fundraiser, Dig Deep for the Orchard, will be held on International Women's Day, Friday, March 8, 2024 at Taronga Western Plains Zoo's Savannah Room.
The money raised from the event will go towards necessities to make the Orchard welcoming for the women and children staying, such as furniture, linen and décor.
Ms Monaghan said the need for the Orchard in Dubbo is "critical" with the council area ranked 8th in the state for recorded domestic violence assaults between July 2022 and June 2023.
Dubbo has over double the NSW average for domestic violence assaults, a staggering 1,062.7 per 100,000 population compared to 428.7 for NSW.
Housing Plus opened the first Orchard in Orange in November 2020 and it has already welcomed hundreds of women and children through its doors.
Housing Plus CEO Jason Cantelo said it was one of the first facilities to be built on a core and cluster model which is now being adopted across Australia.
"[In] the traditional refuge model you have bedrooms that the women and children have as their only private space and then there's a communal kitchen and bathroom and so on, sometimes they'll have their own bathroom but often it's a shared bathroom," he said.
"That has for a long time been seen as not fit for purpose and this model you have self-contained units so the women and children have the privacy of their own unit that supplies everything."
Units in the Orchard are the same size as a normal apartment and each have their own bathroom, kitchen and laundry. The units are all built around an administration space with on-site support for women and children.
"That can include legal services, or counselling services or children's services that are provided for women and children on site," Mr Cantelo said.
"Then there's also a communal area where there's a lounge and commercial kitchen and break out spaces where women and children can hang out together outside of their own units.
"We find that it gets really well utilised. Women and kids can just hang out together and the idea is to normalise their environment while they're going through a really stressful and traumatic period."
Mr Cantelo hopes the Orchard Dubbo will be just as well used when it opens in mid 2024.
