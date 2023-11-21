Daily Liberal
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Western NSW police officer charged over child abuse material

By Allison Hore
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 1:58pm
The officer's employment status is under review. Picture from file
A senior police officer stationed in Western NSW has been charged over an attempt to solicit child abuse material.

