Mark Blyton will be tearing around Morris Park Speedway in a 410 Sprintcar for the first time in a decade this weekend.
It appeared Blyton's racing days were all but over when he finished us driving with Bohud Racing at the end of last year. But the Dubbo star of the track has answered an SOS call to jump behind the wheel.
With regular Bohud Racing driver Michael Stewart unable to compete at Dubbo this weekend, the call went out to the team's first competitor.
"With Michael unavailable and Morris Park Speedway being Mark's home track, it just made perfect sense to get Mark to return to the team," Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones said.
"When Mark stepped away from the team's driving duties last season, we said that Mark will always be part of the team, so when this recent situation came up, Mark was the first person I thought of, so I called him and asked, and he said he was free that weekend and was available to drive for us."
Blyton, who's been involved in the sport for well more than a decade, will now compete at his home track in a 410 Sprintcar for the first time in 10 years.
The Dubbo driver competed in four races for the Bohud Racing Ram last season and has welcomed the chance to jump back behind the wheel of the the NS # 14 ARRMA Australia / Illawarra Truck Repairs and Spares supported Triple X car.
"I can't wait to join back up with the Bohud Racing team for this cameo return, especially since it's going to be at my home track," Blyton said.
"The Bohud Racing team has gone from strength to strength since Michael joined the team, so it's an exciting prospect to jump back into their race car and hopefully we can enjoy a competitive night."
There's plenty of excitement around Saturday night's races, which mark the return of Sprintcars to Dubbo.
Sprintcar racing has previously attracted some of the biggest crowds at Morris Park Speedway and this weekend is expected to be the same as drivers will also do battle in wingless sprints, RSA junior sedans and SSA production sedans.
Camping is available at the site on Friday and Saturday night.
On the morning of the November 25 races, the Bohud Racing team will be doing a promotional activity at the new Dubbo service station of sponsor Inland Petroleum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.