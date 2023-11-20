Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana hosted its annual Orana Outlook Forum on November 17 at Lazy River Estate.
Among the guest speakers were NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty and Circular Australia Managing Director and CEO, Lisa McLean.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The forum provides updates on regional projects in transport, tourism, renewable energy, the regenional economy and agriculture.
Meanwhile, our photographer also got some snaps from the farmers market on Saturday, then at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre ahead of The Lion King performance, staged by Drama Club Dubbo.
