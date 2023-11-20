Daily Liberal
Monday, 20 November 2023
Police appeal over wanted woman from Condobolin

By Staff Reporters
November 20 2023 - 2:00pm
18-year-old Tabbitha-Lee Hudson from Condobolin is wanted for an outstanding stealing offence. Picture via NSW Police
18-year-old Tabbitha-Lee Hudson from Condobolin is wanted for an outstanding stealing offence. Picture via NSW Police

A woman known to frequent a number of towns around the central west is wanted by police.

