Young aggies from across the Dubbo region came together at the Pastoral Hotel on Friday night to celebrate National Ag Day.
Held by newly formed non-for-profit organisation, Central West Young Aggies, and local agribusiness podcast Farm Advice, the dinner served as an opportunity for agricultural professionals under 40 to connect, network and catch up on what's happening in the industry.
With future plans of holding more local meet and greets as well as a ball, the Central West Young Aggies encourages ag enthusiasts, farmers, professionals in agribusiness, rural advocates and people with a love for the land to get involved.
To learn more about Central West Young Aggies or to purchase a membership, visit @centralwestyoungaggies on Instagram or Facebook.
