'Absolutely not' enough clinics in skin cancer hot spot as summer looms

The Western NSW Local Health District (LHD) is among the top-five melanoma hotspots in NSW, however the places available to get your skin checked are few.
As we head into summer, it's a timely reminder to see your skin doctor, but some people say Dubbo residents don't have enough places to go.
According to the Cancer Institute NSW, Dubbo was one of the worst areas for melanoma in the state in 2022.
From 2013-2017, skin cancer was in the top five cancers diagnosed in the Western NSW LHD.
Cancer Council NSW says two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.
And though skin cancer can be deadly, it can be successfully treated if found early - making skin checks all the more important.
In Dubbo, among the doctors who treat skin cancer, there are professionals at Western Plains Medical Centre and Gumtree Medical in West Dubbo. However, the closest specialist skin cancer clinic is in Orange.
Sally Everett, Narromine resident and director of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, lost her dad to melanoma in 2021, and said there were "absolutely not" enough skin clinics in Dubbo.
Lionel McGuire's case was unusual in that he had a massive 22-centimetre internal melanoma and it kick-started Ms Everett and her family's efforts to raise awareness through their Mission Melanoma campaign.
"Things can happen so quickly and if you have to wait six to eight weeks to get an appointment, things can change so dramatically in that period of time," Ms Everett told the Daily Liberal.
"My dad ... was diagnosed in September and he passed away in November. So, there definitely needs to be more services dedicated to it."
Ms Everett said affordability was another barrier to people getting their skin checked.
"They are quite expensive but they're essential, they could essentially save your life. But with the cost of living increasing ... that may not be a prioritisation for some people," Ms Everett said.
Australia's first Skin Check Truck visited Narromine for the first time, offering free skin checks in October 2023. Ms Everett said 300 people were seen, setting a new record for the skin check truck.
"I think that really demonstrates that there's not enough services available," she said.
Fellow skin check champion Ann Beggs doesn't believe young people today are taking their skin health seriously enough.
The Dubbo resident, who co-organises the annual Melanoma March, lost her daughter, Carrie-Ann, to melanoma in 2021.
Carrie-Ann noticed a mole above her knee that initially came back clear but after a second biopsy came back positive. She underwent multiple surgeries and immunotherapy treatment, however she didn't respond to the treatment.
Mrs Beggs wants everyone, particularly young people, to "know the skin you're in".
"It's a battle that we have getting the word out and I don't think it's changed for the last couple of years," Mrs Beggs told the Daily Liberal.
While there have been "really big steps forward" like banning skin tanning beds in salons, Mrs Beggs would like to see more education in schools.
"In infants and some primary schools there's 'no hat, no play' ... But then, of course, they think they're invincible once they get to high school," Mrs Beggs said.
"I think the education has to be in high school as well to show people the damage they can do ... They don't realise a couple of sun burns can do damage years down the track."
Mrs Beggs doesn't believe there are enough places in Dubbo to get your skin checked.
"You can always start with the GP, but not all GPs are confident in doing a skin check either," she said.
"So, as a regional town, unfortunately we don't have enough resources here, too."
Mrs Beggs said it would be "wonderful" to have a dedicated skin cancer clinic in Dubbo.
