A third person has been charged in relation to a brutal stabbing of a man in Dubbo's south.
After further investigation into the death of a man in in Dubbo's Margaret Crescent, a 25-year-old woman has been charged accessory to murder.
The woman is the third person to be charged in relation to the brutal murder of a 39-year-old man on Wednesday, August 16 at a home on Margaret Crescent.
Just after 12:00am, emergency services were called to the home after reports of a stabbing. On arrival, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District located a man suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established, and investigations into the death commenced under Strike Force Honefoss.
During the course of the investigations, strike force investigators charged two men - aged 39 and 29 - who remain before the courts.
Following inquiries, detectives from Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a property on Limonite Place, Eagle Vale, around 11:00am on Friday, November 17.
The woman was arrested and taken to Campbelltown Police Station, where she was charged with murder - accessory after the fact to an offence.
The woman was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Saturday, November 18.
