Daily Liberal
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

Woman charged over stabbing in Dubbo's Margaret Crescent

AH
By Allison Hore
November 17 2023 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A third person has been charged in relation to a brutal stabbing of a man in Dubbo's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.