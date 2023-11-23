Dubbo Regional Council encourages everyone to shop local this Christmas Advertising Feature

Take the chance to shop local in Dubbo and Wellington this Christmas and be in the running to win a share of $5000 in prizes. Picture Supplied

Tis the season to be merry, and by merry we mean thinking of your loved ones as you carefully pick out the perfect Christmas gift from one of the many local businesses within the Dubbo Region.

The importance of shopping locally has once again been highlighted as part of Dubbo Regional Council's Christmas in the Dubbo Region campaign.

With an emphasis on fun, festivity and supporting our own community, Council is encouraging community members to get out and go shopping in the main street of Dubbo or Wellington as they hunt for this year's perfect gift for their loved one.



It's time to look around rather than looking online. Not only are you finding a unique gift, but you'll be also supporting the businesses that are the cornerstone of their local communities.

Council's 'Jingle Bucks' competition has made a return this year and aims to keep more dollars local with every transaction of $20 or more at any of the myDubbo Region Shopping Card registered businesses entitling you to an entry into the competition.

It's a chance for those in the running to win big with $5000 in prizes to be won.

The MyDubbo Region shopping card can also be purchased and is a great gift option for those hard to buy for people, with over 150 local shops to choose from.

Owner of Sportspower Dubbo, Anthony Barnes, said the support they received from the local community always meant a lot to them and allowed them to give back to the community in return. "A key benefit of shopping locally is the economic impact on the community.

"Local businesses give back to the community more than larger change in terms of supporting local groups and organisations, assisting local residents who have fallen on hard times and upskilling out youth," he said. "We live and work in your community, and any spending you do with a local business supports our local economy."

It is a strong stance what was backed by Dubbo Business Chamber, Errin Williamson, who said the support local businesses provide communities creates a ripple effect. "We support locals through employment and spending, creating job opportunities and fostering relations.



"We also source goods and services from other local providers which creates a ripple effect that strengthens the local supply chain," she said. "It's an important reason to support local, not just at Christmas time, but during the entire year."

Council is committed to supporting local businesses and encouraging the regions residents to do the same this festive season, with the Jingle Bucks competition running until 17 December and a comprehensive Shop Local marketing campaign in market until Christmas.