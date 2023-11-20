A local cricket club has teamed up with their major sponsor to raise money for a vital charity organisation.
Macquarie Cricket Club and the Garden Hotel Fishing Club has joined forces for a pink auction which will raise funds for the Pink Angels.
Based in Dubbo, the Pink Angels provide support to breast cancer patients and their families throughout their treatment.
The fundraiser will be held on November 25 at the Garden Hotel and event organiser Hannah Carman said there was a lot of interest about holding the evening.
"Macquarie Cricket Club use to do a pink night quite a few years ago on a smaller scale and over the years it stopped," she said.
"Within recent events in the club around breast cancer, the president, Brad Roberts had an idea of bringing back the pink night. Brad spoke to the board members and all agreeable to do it again.
"The idea came up to do a live auction to raise money for the Pink Angels. Brad spoke to the Garden Hotel Fishing Club and they quickly jumped on board.
"Within both clubs, we've had partners, sisters, friends and parents go through breast cancer and we wanted to do something in support for the Pink Angels."
Approximately $25,000-$30,000 in auction items will be up for sale with a baggy green signed by George Bailey, football jerseys, hair and photography vouchers as well as a cubby house all on offer.
There will also be a silent auction held on the night as well.
Having played a big part in getting the night ready to go, Mrs Carman said the Pink Angels are an organisation very close to her and her family.
"The Pink Angels supported my family when my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and had to travel to Orange for radiation therapy," she said.
"The Pink Angels assisted with accommodation costs throughout her treatment in Orange. My mum was in remission but in 2020 the breast cancer had spread and she was diagnosed with a brain tumour."
"We had to travel to Sydney on numerous occasions and again the Pink Angels assisted my family with fuel vouchers to travel to Sydney and also accommodation for her radiation visits.
"They also provided my family with Christmas hampers. The support they provided my family appreciated as it was one less thing to worry about and we could concentrate on mum and her treatment."
