Daily Liberal
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Breaking

One dead after car rolls on top of woman, trapping her in Central West

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An elderly woman is dead after being run over by a car in horrific circumstances in the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.