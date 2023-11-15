For the first time in more than three decades, Dubbo Public School is within reach of state glory.
The school's boys cricket side recently became the NSW Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) Western champions and on Thursday they'll play for a spot in the state semi-finals.
The school has never won the state title and this season marks the first time it has made the final eight since the early 1990s.
A meeting with Timbumburi Public School from the Tamowrth region awaits on Thursday and it's something coach Luke Lewin and his players are eager for.
"I think any opportunity to represent your school and community is something to be proud of," Lewin said.
"We are going to try to put together a strong performance against our opponents and having the opportunity to be in the running to be state champion is something we hope to achieve."
The team heads into the match with confidence after a hugely impressive showing against Orange Public School in the western area final.
Orange batted first in that match and put up a respectable 4/120 off 25 overs.
Dubbo Public's opening pair of Aiden Dungate and Rory Groen set the platform in reply and then Rhys Irwin took centre stage.
Irwin whacked five fours and a six on his way to retiring for 41, before team captain Will Marchant combined with Jackson Austin to secure victory in just 17 overs.
Marchant made 25 not out while Austin produced his best form of the competition to make also make 25 not out.
"I was confident the boys would put together a strong performance," Lewin said.
"In the moment our players rose to the occasion and when we took up batting I was confident after the first few overs that we would challenge the result of the game.
"I knew when our players were consistently making runs each over we had a good chance to take the win.
"Overall, I think our batting performance surprised everybody as we were expecting it to come down to the last few overs and be a tighter game.
"The boys were ecstatic with the result and are proud of what they have achieved as a team. They are a group of players who are always keen for cricket and looking forward to challenging themselves."
Lewin also paid tribute to fellow teacher and coach Zoe Young, who selected and led the team for the first six rounds.
"I have coached our school cricket team in previous years and I am always proud of our students. I think it means a lot to our team and their school community," Lewin added.
The winner of Thursday's match in Dubbo will go on to play New Lambton Public School from Newcastle in the semi-finals.
Riverbank Public School and Young Public School are already locked in to meet in the other semi.
The state final will be played on Tuesday, November 21.
