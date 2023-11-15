A woman forced to flee her Central West home because of her partner's violence was eventually tracked down and raped repeatedly by him in a North Albury residence.
Wherever she went in far western NSW, the man managed to find her and so she had to relocate each time with their five children.
The woman thought she had finally found a safe haven on the Border, but then he called her on her mobile phone.
The man, Albury Local Court has heard, managed to talk his way into her house, which she shared with her brother.
Besides, the woman was too scared to tell him to leave.
His violent attack on her in September last year resulted in him being arrested and charged with serious sexual offences.
The man was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury after pleading guilty on Tuesday, November 14, to three charges of sexual intercourse without consent and the breach of an apprehended violence order.
He appeared in court via a video link to Junee jail, where he will remain, bail refused.
The couple had begun a relationship in their home town in 2009, one that was marked from the outset by their shared excessive drinking and use of Illicit drugs.
The man, magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told in an agreed set of Director of Public Prosecutions facts, was violent towards the victim throughout their time together, including when she was pregnant.
Police were repeatedly called to their house, but each time she refused to talk out of fear.
She eventually got up the courage to leave him, with their children, in 2018, having to move from one town to the next due to "the offender always finding her".
The woman's final move was to North Albury on February 25, 2022, where she set up house with her children and her brother.
But once again, he tracked her down and managed to sweet talk her into allowing him to move in.
The man, now 30, who cannot be identified, was "nice to the victim" and "treated her well for a while".
But on September 16, 2022, her brother went away for a week "and the offender's attitude to the victim changed".
Three days later, the woman, then 32, was home alone with him, sitting at her kitchen table.
The man walked in, prepared a syringe of methamphetamine and also sat down.
He then offered her a shot, which she declined.
"However, the offender gently took her right arm and injected some of the methamphetamine into her arm."
She immediately felt lightheaded "and could not think straight".
The woman stood up and walked to the back door.
"Are you all right?" he asked. "No," she replied.
Some time later he told her to get undressed, but she refused. He then took off her shoes, pants and underwear.
The victim, the court heard, knew he wanted to have sex, and out of fear of him she did not know how she could say no.
The man pushed her down onto the kitchen table and raped her, the woman left mute because she was so frightened.
He then grabbed a small plastic bag of methamphetamine so he could use the drug while committing oral rape on the woman, who was raped a third time after she was again held down on the table.
Following the attacks, she went to the bathroom to get dressed and to make herself vomit because she "felt sick".
The woman fled the following day, September 20, taking her children to a friend's home to keep them safe.
After telling the friend what had happened, police were notified and the woman was taken to Albury hospital for a sexual assault examination.
The man was arrested and charged on October 5, 2022.
His case will be listed before the District Court at Griffith on December 15, when a sentencing date will be set.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
