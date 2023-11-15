Daily Liberal
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
A look at the Dubbo housing market

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:00pm
We've given you the most expensive houses on the market in Dubbo but now let's look at some more realistic options for potential buyers.

