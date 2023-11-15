We've given you the most expensive houses on the market in Dubbo but now let's look at some more realistic options for potential buyers.
Not many people can afford houses upwards of $800,000 on a sole income or someone looking to buy their first property so we've made a list of five more realistic homes below.
Keep in mind, all of the houses below are around the $500,000 mark and are currently on the market at the time of publication.
Looking for an old historic home right in the middle of Dubbo?
Well, this property is the one for you.
The 1940s red brick home has three bedrooms, and two bathrooms and looks well-suited for families.
Only a stone's throw away from the Tamworth Street Shopping Complex, this location is within walking distance of three schools.
This property is available for $560,000-$580,000.
Another home right in the heart of South Dubbo.
This three-bedroom home has plenty of character and with two separate living areas, there is plenty of space to relax by yourself.
Like the house above, this home is less than a kilometre from Dubbo College South Campus and also has an easy-to-maintain yard with an outdoor swimming pool.
This property is available for $530,000 to $550,000.
Right in the middle of the ever-expanding Delroy Park, this four-bedroom home is perfect for families or those looking to share.
Built in 2009, this home features two bathrooms including an ensuite off the master bedroom with Delroy Park's popular shopping centre just two minutes drive away.
This property is available for $545,000 to $575,000.
The third and final home is situated in South Dubbo, this house is just a minute away from one of the city's busiest streets.
While this three-bedroom home may be just around the corner from the busy Cobra Street, the house is in a quiet neighbourhood in the heart of Dubbo.
An outdoor entertaining area awaits the new owner of this house with the bedroom featuring new carpet as well.
This property is available for $530,000 to $550,000.
A perfect home for anyone looking to get into the market.
This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is situated right on the busy Baird Drive but only minutes away from Delroy Park Shopping Centre.
Also with an inground pool, this property is available for $485,000-$525,000.
