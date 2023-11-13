There was plenty of accolades for the Dubbo electorate at the recent NSW Tourism Awards.
Congratulations to Taronga Western Plains Zoo for their Silver in the Major Tourist Attraction category, Old Dubbo Goal for Silver in the Cultural Tourism category, Dubbo Regional Council for their Silver in the Local Government Award for Tourism and Bronze for the Old Dubbo Goal in the Tourist Attractions.
It is great to see the hard work of the people involved being recognised with such fantastic results.
Thank you to all the children across the Dubbo electorate who have sent in entries for the design of my Christmas card this year.
There is a lot of creativity to look at and I look forward to announcing the winners in the coming weeks.
The Level Playing Field and Organisation Support Programs are now open!
$30 million is available to providers of grassroots sport through the Level Playing Field Program to support the continued growth of women's and girls' sport and recreation.
Applications close at 1pm on Thursday 30 November, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/level-the-playing-field-program
While I am talking about sporting grants, the Local Sport Grant Program is also open.
There grants up of to $20,000 available and I invite individual sporting organisations from across the Dubbo electorate to apply.
Applications close 1pm Monday 27 November, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
Don't forget Crown Land Managers are now able to apply for a share of $16 million in funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for community use.
Officially open until November 17, further information can be found at: https://reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif
Until next time,
Dugald
