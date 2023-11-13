Daily Liberal
Dugald Saunders praise after NSW Tourism Awards | Matters of State

By Dugald Saunders
November 13 2023 - 4:17pm
The Old Dubbo Gaol, Taronga Western Plains Zoo and the Dubbo Regional Council have all been awarded silver at the NSW Tourism Awards for 2023. Pictures supplied
There was plenty of accolades for the Dubbo electorate at the recent NSW Tourism Awards.

