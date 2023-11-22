This Dubbo business has a novel way of keeping its staff engaged, and it might just be why it has been recognised as a top employer.
Ben Furney Flour Mills prides itself on its feedback system, which allows not only management to give feedback to employees, but also the other way around.
HR leader, Nikki Tomasoni, said: "They have the reverse opportunity to say these are the things that I think are going well, but these are the things I think the company could improve on."
It is no secret that staff members are more likely to stay on at a job where professional development is on offer, and the Ben Furney Flour Mills management think making their staff happy is actually helping production.
The team recently won a Rhino Award for employer of choice, and CEO Sarah Furney said they entered themselves because their staff seemed so fulfilled.
"It basically was the staff's feedback I think that drove us to actually put our hat in the ring for this award," Ms Furney told the Daily Liberal.
"And that comes back through our staff surveys, our net promoter scores."
Ben Furney is a family-owned business which has been operating in Dubbo for 45 years. It started out selling wheat and chaff, then went into stock feeds, then migrated across to the agrifood sector.
"Our core business is flour milling. We produce flour which is distributed Australia-wide and exported," Ms Furney said.
"We also value-add the flour in house here as well through our extrusion process to make a range of crumbs and we do a textured vegetable protein as well."
Ben Furney also runs farming operations, providing raw materials back into the business.
But it's the people that make a business, and the company employs close to 80, with around 95 per cent of these being Dubbo locals.
Ms Tomasoni from the HR department was responsible for implementing "some fantastic" systems and processes that ensure from recruitment through to exit interviews, "everything's done with the utmost professionalism and with the employee in the forefront of our mind," Ms Furney said.
Ms Tomasoni said she was "delighted" to be recognised for her people skills, but she was more proud of her staff who she treats "like family".
"That acknowledgement makes you proud because it means that not only are we keeping our team happy but we're also impressing other external parties that what's going on at Ben Furney is pretty cool," Ms Tomasoni told the Daily Liberal.
