Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Ben Furney Flour Mills Dubbo awarded top employer at Rhino Awards

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 22 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This Dubbo business has a novel way of keeping its staff engaged, and it might just be why it has been recognised as a top employer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help