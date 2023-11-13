A rock at the top of the order on Saturday.
Rugby had a great day against RSL Colts and Maxwell was a huge part of that as he scored 72 opening the bat.
At 3/42 things could have gone either way but Maxwell played the anchor in a great partnership with his captain Zac Murphy.
Maxwell may have faced 171 balls but he helped his side to an imposing 9/246.
He's done it again.
A week after scoring a century against CYMS, Sharma went even bigger on Saturday and whacked 145 against Macquarie.
The Hawks reached a staggering 9/358 at stumps with the partnership between the Sharma brothers the undoubted highlight. More on Gaurav below.
Gaurav came to the crease at 6/84 and Macquarie on top. How things changed after that.
He combined with his brother to build a mammoth 221-run partnership and completely take the match away from the Blues.
Gaurav contributed 123 not out to ensure he got his share of the family bragging rights for this week.
An innings far different to the two mentioned above but one which could be just as important for Souths.
The Hornets did the job with the ball on Saturday and knocked over CYMS for 123. The batters then had to set a platform against an attack which had earned plenty of praise this season.
At 4/19 it looked like CYMS could take back all the momentum but Carlin dug in and made a tough 25 not out from 69 balls to get his side to 4/59 and be firmly in the hunt for a win next weekend.
If the previously mentioned Maxwell was the anchor for Rugby, Murphy was the one who ensured the runs kept flowing.
The Rugby skipper fell agonisingly short of a century on Saturday, making 93 from 108 balls against Colts. While missing the milestone hurt, his efforts helped put Rugby in control of the match.
Murphy hit 12 fours and a six in his knock while his partnership with Maxwell was 151.
Only one man in the Newtown Demons' top six reached double figures on Saturday and that was Rai.
His 46 from 32 balls helped take the fight to Narromine and then his side's tail wagged to help get the Demons to 185.
While others struggled to score early, attack was the best form of defence for Rai from first drop as he whacked six fours and two sixes.
The figures of 3/72 against a side which posted 9/358 might not seem worthy of a spot here but it needs some context.
Marchant was a workhorse for Macquarie on Saturday against Newtown Hawks and bowled 18 overs. His economy rate of four was easily the best of the Blues' bowlers and that's a good effort for a teenage leg-spinner.
It's hard to imagine someone being frustrated after finishing with the figures of 1/0 from six overs, but that was the case for the CYMS man on Saturday.
Someone who always has high expectations of himself, O'Donnell was keen to rip through the Souths' lineup late on Saturday and while he wasn't able to do that, figures like his don't come along too often.
He beat the bat a number of time so will be hoping for a little more luck next weekend.
While the Demons' tail showed a tremendous amount of fight on Saturday, Buttsworth ensured Narromine is still in the match heading into next week.
Buttsworth took 3/42 from 16/1 overs to help bowl out the Demons for 185. While they would have liked less runs given the score was 7/93 at one point, it was still a handy performance.
The reason the Demons were 7/93 early on was largely because of Wherritt's opening spell.
Wherritt took five of the first six wickets to fall to leave the Demons reeling and finished with 5/63 from 15 overs. While he wasn't able to burst through the Demons' stubborn tail, he still did all he could and booked himself a trophy for presentation night.
Last time Crampton bowled against CYMS he finished with 0/19 from just two overs.
Things were far different on Saturday. The Hornets co-captain took 5/35 from 10 overs with his spin to put the Hornets in a great position.
CYMS only made 123 and Crampton's spell has the Hornets right in the hunt for a second win of the season.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.