Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

2023 Remembrance Day: Photos from the Dubbo service

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated November 12 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds gathered at the Dubbo cenotaph on Saturday to remember those who have died in armed combat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.