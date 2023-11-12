Hundreds gathered at the Dubbo cenotaph on Saturday to remember those who have died in armed combat.
Remembrance Day is held annually on November 11 to remember those who have died or suffered in war.
Despite the heat, returned service people, students and members of the community turned up to show their respects and lay a wreath at the cenotaph.
Rather than say a speech, mayor Mathew Dickerson read a poem he had penned to mark the occasion.
Isobel Donald from Dubbo South Public School and Scarlett Weeks from Dubbo Christian School also shared their poems with the crowd.
Isobel and Scarlett were chosen by the Dubbo RSL sub-branch as the winners of the Australia, My Country awards. Students enter any form of artwork, visual or written, that captures the spirit of Australia.
Isobel's poem told of the sacrifices made by the soldiers in World War One, their experiences in the trenches, from the nightmares to the bloodshed, and the physical and mental scars they returned home with. She said their sacrifices allowed us to be free today.
Scarlett's poem was about a convict who found love and married.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.