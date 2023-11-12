Bad habits and more McDonalds

It was a bad habit to get into. I knew that at the time.
But after working long hours in a newsroom to get a newspaper completed I would leave the office after dark and take the easy way out when it came to eating.
Not that there was an easy way out when leaving the office. It was an old newspaper building that had been home to the masthead I worked for since the Second World War. After making my way down the stairs I had to find the light switch in the hallway and turn it on, before going back to turn off the lights in the stairwell.
The hallway led to the old factory floor where the newspaper used to be printed and linotype machines, old timber cupboards and other relics remained making the joint look like a museum. Having switched on the light for that large room I had to return to the hallway and switch off that light, then make my way across the factory floor, turn on the light in the adjoining room where the exit was, then go back across the factory floor to turn off that light.
At one stage I tried carrying a torch, but the place was so dark it hardly made a difference.
Once in the car outside and about to head home I would start to think about what I was eating that evening. And not feeling like cooking after a long day, plenty of newspaper production days ended in the drive-thru of the local McDonalds franchise.
There were other places I could have gone, but the convenience of not leaving the car was appealing.
Judging by the response this week to news that Dubbo will soon have a fourth franchise of the golden arches, I don't think I am alone when it comes to appreciating that experience.
While it's not recommended you indulge in chips and burgers too much, it's an easy trap to fall into.
Maybe that helps explain the reaction to having another McDonalds in Dubbo, because when we published the news and posted our story on Facebook, the angry emoji was more popular than the like emoji.
Traffic in the area was also raised as a concern. But I feel there would be a myriad of reasons for people to either welcome or oppose the development. Let me know what you think!
At least I'm confident I am better at avoiding the temptation of the easy way out these days.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
