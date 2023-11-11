On Friday, November 10, I had the pleasure of hosting the for the 16th consecutive year in conjunction with Dubbo Regional Council.
These awards are an annual event recognising the talent of some of our finest home-grown sports stars, and have now been running for over two decades.
As always, the calibre of the athletes was very high and it was wonderful to acknowledge their achievements and contribution to sports at so many levels, from locally to nationally and beyond.
Applications are now being sought for Round 10 of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program, which will provide up to $12 million in grant funding for airstrips in remote areas nationwide.
I'm pleased to see this initiative of the former Coalition Government continued, and anticipate many much-needed improvements to remote airstrips as a result of this funding.
Applications for Round 10 of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program can be lodged by local governments and owner and/or operators of an existing aerodrome in remote areas, with applications closing at 5pm AEDT on 15 December 2023.
For more information about the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program and to apply for Round 10, visit: https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/remote-airstrip-upgrade-program-round-10.
Round 1 of the On Farm Connectivity Program (OFCP), a new grants program designed to increase the uptake of ag tech amongst Australian primary producers, is now open.
The OFCP will provide $30 million over two years, with Round 1 contributing $15 million towards rebates of up to 50 per cent of the cost of eligible smart farming technology which can assist with monitoring livestock, improving water efficiency, optimising soil quality, and improving farm logistics and connectivity.
Eligible primary producers have until 30 June 2024 or until Round 1 funding is exhausted to access discounted smart farming technologies through one of the eligible equipment suppliers.
To find out more please read my Media Release: https://www.markcoulton.com.au/on-farm-connectivity-program-now-open/
