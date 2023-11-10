Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
November 10 2023 - 12:53pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Learn the art of Aboriginal dot painting at the Global Fusion Taste of Culture at Dubbo Showground. Picture by Candy at Pixabay.
Global Fusion

Taste of cultures

This is a family friendly event, with free sample food from different cultures including Pakistan, Lebanon and many more, plus free ice cream. There will be music and entertainment, an Aboriginal art workshop and Aboriginal dance so b too. Bring a picnic blanket to enjoy the music and food while the kids wear themselves out in the jumping castle. The Dubbo Showground, Saturday, November 11, noon until 3pm.

