This is a family friendly event, with free sample food from different cultures including Pakistan, Lebanon and many more, plus free ice cream. There will be music and entertainment, an Aboriginal art workshop and Aboriginal dance so b too. Bring a picnic blanket to enjoy the music and food while the kids wear themselves out in the jumping castle. The Dubbo Showground, Saturday, November 11, noon until 3pm.
The Newcastle Fellowship Band will play at the Wesley Community Centre on Saturday, November 11, at 7pm. This fabulous brass band, plus local guest artists, will perform a variety of music for your absolute entertainment. Supper will also be provided. Entry via donation.
The NSW Paint Horse State Show is coming to Dubbo Showground. With horses and riders from across New South Wales coming to compete for the top prizes in the state. You can see all the action on November 9 - 11, 9am-5pm.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next Dubbo Farmers Market is Saturday, November 11. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. From 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
You can catch two fabulous movies at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, on Sunday, Novembe 12, from 2pm - 6.15pm. The New Boy - is set in 1940s Australia as a touching story about a 9-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy who arrives, in the dead of night, at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun. It stars Cate Blanchett, Deborah Mailman, Aswan Reid and Wayne Blair. The Duke - takes you back to Britain in 1961, where an art theft sets the stage for unexpected twists and turns, in a delightful comedy starring Matthew Goode, Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Charlotte Spencer and Jack Bandeira. Tickets $25 (for the two films) at the venue or online at eventbrite.
Find out more about your new home and enjoy games, music and community speakers. You'll be officially welcomed and have the chance to meet with representatives of Dubbo's community organisations including service clubs, volunteer groups and sporting clubs. This is a free and family-friendly event, so be sure to bring the children to Dubbo Visitors Information Centre, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Light refreshments and community barbecue will be hosted by Macquarie Rotary. RSVP is essential by Monday, November 13, online at https://bitly.ws/ZI6Z for this November 15 event.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, on the first Sunday of the month. Next date is December 3, from 8am-1pm.
The Show, a distinctly Australian event, is more than just an agricultural festival promoting farming and produce, it offers a blend of entertainment, commerce, and education that celebrates our rural and regional communities. More Australian's visit their local show each year than any other single event. In 2023, we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Dubbo Show with an exhibition that explores its history and significance. Curated by Simone Taylor, the exhibition is on display at Western Plains Cultural Centre until May 5, 2024.
The 15-hectare Mayfield Garden is open every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 9am until 4.30pm. Final Garden entry is at 3pm. Your garden entry ticket is valid for the date issued only. Children aged under 5 years are admitted free of charge. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Mayfield, explore captivating gardens and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book at mayfieldgarden.com.au/book-garden.
Dubbo greyhounds in November
Enjoy the dogs racing on 11, 18, 25, 27, from 5pm. There will be 12 races in total each night. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty products, kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one is on Saturday, November 25.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Tuesday November 14, 21, 28 and Friday, November 24; December Tuesdays 5, 12, 19, 26, and Fridays December 8, 15 - all from 6pm.
Dubbo Golf Club: Sippin' Sundays, 3pm-7pm - November - 12 - Elle Flanagan; 19 - Jo Hyndes; 26 - Chloe Swannell.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm Fridays, Saturdays, and 6pm - 9pm Sundays - November dates - 10 - Duncan Ferguson; 11 - Jo Hyndes; 12 - Pete Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event December 3) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Celebrate the opening of Logan Wines Cellar Door in Orange, on Saturday, November 11, from 2pm-6pm. There will be live music, chilled wines, and light bites. End your Saturday with family and friends among the vines listening to some sunset tunes. Bookings are not required. Seats will be first come, first served. Picnic rugs are provided where there is plenty of space on the lawn.
Working in his studio at nearby Summer Hill, Orange, Serisier began this series of geometrical large scale pieces by establishing an initial, and seemingly arbitrary set of parameters. Working from photographs of the American conceptual and performance artist James Lee Byars' (1932-1997) artworks installed at the Benrath Palace in Dusseldorf and its surrounding parkland, Serisier zeroed in on particular elements to establish an initial range of colours, which he then mixed using oil paints, marble dust and waxes. Enjoy this striking exhibition at the Orange Regional Gallery, until November 12, 10am-4pm.
Author Amanda Hampson will talk about the lightbulb moment that inspired her to write her bestseller, The Tea Ladies, and turn it into a series. She will also share how she created characters Hazel, Betty, Irene and Merl and the 1960s setting, drawing on personal experience and extensive research, and why she thinks older women deserve more starring roles. Amen to that - just look at our own Jackie Weaver, British stars Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, not to mention Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton - all brilliant. Head to Orange City Library on Sunday, November 12, 2pm-3.30pm. Tickets free but reservations recommended online at eventbrite.
The Summer Kitchen and Pool Club is back for the season. On Thursday, November 16, chill out to house band Oriana Grande (Cecelia and Rocky Rochelle and Will Ferguson) as they introduce their tailormade jazz ensemble from 6.30pm-8.30pm, Tickets $20. Enjoy wood fired tapas and pizza, ribs and barbecue favourites from the summer kitchen and summer cocktails, draught beers and wines from the pool club. Throughout spring and summer, Wednesday to Friday 4pm - 9pm; Saturday noon - 9pm; Sunday noon - 8pm. Reserve your table and relax in the luxury accommodation at bookings.nowbookit.com.
The Rocky Trail Academy fosters the grass-roots development of mountain biking in schools. On Friday, November 17, a mountain bike race geared towards secondary students, will take place 9am-1.30pm, at the Glenwood Forest Trails mountain bike park, Lidster, offering three different trails. With three timed stages, students will have the opportunity to test their riding ability across three skill areas - endurance, speed and technical skills. The kids get to spend a school day on their bike and with friends. The Rocky Trail Academy races are endorsed by AusCycling. Register to ride at rockytrailacademy.com/event/central-west-schools-comp-orange-2023/.
Live Music Saturdays are on every weekend this Spring and Summer. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange at Stockman's Ridge Wines from 1pm - 5pm, and children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Numbers are limited so book your $5 spot early at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music. Wine Tastings are not included with your booking but can be booked separately, as can delicious grazing boards, at the Cellar Door.
Enjoy seven wines from Ross Hill Wines' Pinnacle Series perfectly matched with delicious dishes for the perfect food & wine experience. Upcoming dates: November 11, 25. From noon - 2pm, tickets $120pp at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event November 11. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
You can enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling, noon-6pm. Booking start times from 1pm and are for 1.5hrs, minimum two people per booking at $60pp at stockmansridge.com.au/. Next available date December 2.
This weekend, from 9am Saturday until 5pm Sunday, stroll through beautiful Rockley gardens open to the public. Some are established, such as Janelle and Peter's garden at Tara, and Tony and Deidre's garden at Budden's Guesthouse. Others are works in progress because they are relatively new gardens. Kerry and Belle bought Calais Villa, a late Victorian home, five years ago and are still reviving the century old garden beds. John and Jude's garden at the 19th century Presbytery of St. Patrick's Church, is one of the best tended gardens in Rockley, but they are still working on it. Tickets are $15 online at rockleygardensandart.weebly.com/tickets.html#/, and can be bought on the day at the School of Arts Hall. Fifteen artists will have their works on display across the gardens.
Join Amanda Hampson in-person to talk about her wickedly witty, cosy crime novel The Tea Ladies, set in Sydney in the swinging sixties. The Tea Ladies is one of the top ten bestselling Australian novels of 2023. She will talk about the lightbulb moment that inspired her to write her book, and turn it into a series, and share how she created characters Hazel, Betty, Irene and Merl and the 1960s setting, drawing on personal experience and extensive research, and why she thinks older women deserve more starring roles. Amen to that - just look at our own Jackie Weaver, British stars Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, not to mention Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton - all brilliant. November 11, at Bathurst Library, 12.30pm-2pm. Bookings for this free event at 6333 6281.
From 8am, November 10-12, have your earplugs at the ready as Mount Panorama comes alive for the 2023 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, showcasing motor sport with an international and world-class flavour. Catch seven spectacular racing categories including touring cars, single-seat race cars and GT sports cars as they pound the circuit beloved by all motor racing enthusiasts. Tickets from $20-$75 plus VIP packages at bathurst.international/event-info/ticketing/.
Take a tour of the home built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845. Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty colonial Georgian bungalow from 1932, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and now is a museum containing Ida Traill's collection of artifacts including furniture, horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics. Hourly guided tours are available on Sundays between noon and 3pm, with the last booking at 2.30pm. Tickets are $10 - $34, with bookings through eventbrite.
The Men's Table is a national not-for-profit organisation that builds community groups for men to meet monthly over dinner to talk about the highs and lows of their lives, and everything in between. The aim is to help address the need for connection and increasing isolation and loneliness among men. Men of all ages, backgrounds, professional and personal histories and orientations are welcome to share a sense of camaraderie and peer support. For information go to: www.themenstable.org or call 1800 636782.
Horse, harness and driver will show their skills on Mondays and Wednesdays in November. So get along to Bathurst Harness Racing Club for some great harness action in the beautiful grounds. Enjoy a great meal from the bistro and a cold beverage from the bar and have a flutter at the on-course TAB facility. Racing from 5.30pm-9pm.
Rock into the Family Hotel's newest night on the Bathurst calendar with Musical Trivia every Wednesday from 7pm. Entry is free and you can win prizes while grooving to tunes across the decades. Wednesday is also Schnitty Night - for $17, add your choice of $3 topper (parmi, Mexican, boscaiola or Texan). Book your spot at www.familyhotel.com.au/whats-on/musical-bingo.
Old Government Cottage is a rare, intact example of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. It was re-opened after a refurbishment in July 2012 - the first major work on the building since the mid 1960s. An interpretive display from Bathurst's earliest history has been set up within the building. Volunteers open this cottage on the fourth Sunday of each month from noon until 4pm. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 per child. Group bookings and guided tours are available. Contact the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum on 6332 2522 or email info@bathursthistory.org.au for details and rates.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm and Sunday 11am. Tours cost Adult $15; Child $9; Family $45 and bookings are essential at: Northey's Store, Clarke Street, or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event on Saturdays. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on November 11, 18, 25.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event December 3.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, November 26, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is December 2, 9am-1pm.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates December 11-12. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. Every Friday 4pm - 5pm, and every Saturday 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, join a $20 tour. Bookings at www.bathurstgrange.com.au
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is November 18), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
Prepare to be amazed and entertained as the Neville Showground main arena hosts the incredible Aussie FMX freestyle Motocross Team, who will put on three action-packed shows throughout the day. At the 11th Annual Neville Show, WOW Reptile Encounters will be showcasing their captivating hands-on reptile display. And to ensure the little ones have a blast, we have Mr Bouncy Jumping castles and a host of other fun and exciting activities. This year, with the support of The Department of Regional NSW - Country Shows Support Package, it's our biggest and most entertaining show yet. Saturday, November 11, 10am-4pm. Entry is Adult $9, Child $4, and $18 per family.
An exhibition of local photography will delight visitors to the Odd Sock Gallery. Explore the Blayney Shire in a series of photographic prints and four-metre high projected images. The images cover the seasons, the land, wildlife and commuity, in photographs taken by locals and visitors. Now until November 6, 10am-5pm.
The Carcoar Show is described as the "best little show in the country" and is held on the last Saturday in October each year. It gives visitors the experience of life on the land showcasing the district's finest livestock and local produce, plus a great variety of stallholders and food venues. Experience the wonders of the pavilion with photography displays, home products, art and crafts, flowers and local school displays. A variety of show sponsor Angullong Wines will be available from the bar. Other attractions - antique machinery; antique cars; horse drawn farm machinery, Old Kentucky Petting Zoo; Mr Bouncey Jumping Castle; Horizontal Bungee; Julian Bull Magic; a roving magician; yard games, giant Jenga; carnival rides; and a showbag stall. October 28, 8.30am-6pm. Tickets - family $30; individuals over-15 $10; children (5-15) and pensioners $5; children under-5 free.
Head to the village of Millthorpe this springtime for a weekend of open gardens and more. Showcasing both village and nearby country gardens, you'll be sure to find something to explore and inspire in this beautiful cool climate area. November 4-5, 9am-5pm
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday November 4, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, November 22. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am till 12.30pm. Admission is $5 or $15 for a family.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: November 3. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.