This weekend, from 9am Saturday until 5pm Sunday, stroll through beautiful Rockley gardens open to the public. Some are established, such as Janelle and Peter's garden at Tara, and Tony and Deidre's garden at Budden's Guesthouse. Others are works in progress because they are relatively new gardens. Kerry and Belle bought Calais Villa, a late Victorian home, five years ago and are still reviving the century old garden beds. John and Jude's garden at the 19th century Presbytery of St. Patrick's Church, is one of the best tended gardens in Rockley, but they are still working on it. Tickets are $15 online at rockleygardensandart.weebly.com/tickets.html#/, and can be bought on the day at the School of Arts Hall. Fifteen artists will have their works on display across the gardens.

