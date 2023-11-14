James Webb hopes he's still donating blood and plasma when he's 100.
The 79-year-old from Dunedoo has donated 300 times, and saved countless lives.
He is calling on the community to join him this November, as Red Cross Lifeblood teams up with Movember.
With one in three men needing blood in their lifetime, the organisations are raising awareness of men's health.
"Whoever can give blood or plasma, give it, they need as much as they can get, especially coming up to Christmas. I'll be heading in there on Tuesday for my 303rd donation," Mr Webb told the Daily Liberal.
Throughout this month, everyone who donates at Dubbo Lifeblood Donor Centre will receive a limited edition bandage designed by Movember co-founder and artist Travis Garone.
The bandage design, called 'Brothers in Arms', features a handle-bar moustache in the shape of two clasping hands.
Mr Webb first gave blood when he was 18 at Katoomba Hospital. He has given blood wherever he moves to, including the central coast and now Dubbo.
He goes in once a fortnight to give plasma, and every three months to give blood.
"It's marvellous. It feels so good. If they need it in an emergency, they use my plasma, and they ring up and say your plasma has saved three lives. I've had that call heaps of times - that's why I keep giving it," Mr Webb said.
"Everyone who can give it, should give it - it saves lives. If they have a car crash and they don't have blood, they'll give you plasma to keep you alive until you get to hospital."
Mr Webb will continue donating blood and plasma until he can't anymore.
"As long as I can give it, and they want to take it, I'll give it - I don't care if I'm 100, I'll stilI give it," he said.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said currently just 913 men donate blood or plasma in Dubbo every year.
"This Movember we're calling on more locals Dubbo to help us meet increasing demand. Currently we particularly need more O group donors because it is the universal blood type that can be given to anyone in emergencies," Mr Bruce said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Just like a moustache, a blood donor bandage is an important symbol to start a conversation, and with young men 35 per cent less likely to become donors than young females, we need more men to be having these conversations and become part of the blood donor movement.
"Donating blood or plasma is also a great way to get to know your own health while saving a life, with heart rate and blood pressure checks taken at each appointment."
To book a donation, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or download the free Donate Blood app.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.