Daily Liberal
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

James Webb donates blood 300 times, Movember joins with Red Cross Lifeblood

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 14 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

James Webb hopes he's still donating blood and plasma when he's 100.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.