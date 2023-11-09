A services will be held in Dubbo on Saturday to mark Remembrance Day.
Remembrance Day is held annually on November 11. At 11am, Australians are encouraged to observe one minute of silence to remember those who have died or suffered armed conflict.
In Dubbo, the Remembrance Day service will be held from 10.45am at the War Memorial Cenotaph located in Victoria Park.
Roads in the area will be closed on the day from 10.15am for about an hour.
The closed roads will be: Darling and Wingewarra streets intersection, Darling and Talbragar streets intersection and Darling and Church streets intersection.
The national ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra will be broadcast live on ABC TV and ABC iView.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson has written a poem to mark this year's Remembrance Day. It can be read here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.