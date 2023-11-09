Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Remembrance Day Dubbo 2023: Service to be held at Victoria Park

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated November 9 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A services will be held in Dubbo on Saturday to mark Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.