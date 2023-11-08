Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Obituary
Watch

Everyone's best mate: Michael Mulhall, the treasured man from Molong

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
November 8 2023 - 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Michael Mulhall never knew seeking treatment for a sinus infection in a small town health clinic would lead to marriage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.