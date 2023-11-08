Less than a week after their 11-month-old son was diagnosed with brain cancer, Nicole Unsworth and Greg Treanor are still coming to terms with what the future holds.
The Orange couple took their son Kevin Treanor to hospital on October 26 after he started vomiting.
Things quickly went south as it turned out Kevin had fluid on his brain and a large tumour.
They were flown to Westmead Children's Hospital where he underwent further testing and brain surgery.
The operation "went smoothly", but biopsy results on November 2 showed he had atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour (ATRT).
Those diagnosed with the rare from of brain cancer have a five year survival rate of 32.2 per cent overall. For infants under the age of three, this survival rate drops down to 10 per cent.
Family friend Mitch Harvey said the news was still "pretty fresh".
"When you speak to them, they're having good times and having bad times," he said.
"It's starting to hit home now what they're facing."
What they are facing is "at least" an eight month stay at Westmead while Kevin undergoes various forms of treatment, although he is not yet healthy enough to begin chemotherapy.
"You just can't imagine what they're going through," Mr Harvey said.
"Kev is a little fighter to say the least and while recovery from surgery has introduced many challenges, he has already shown so much resilience throughout this whole process."
The family are currently staying at Ronald McDonald House in Westmead and will need to be there for the duration of Kevin's stay in hospital.
As a result, Mr Treanor, a shearer and Ms Unsworth, a small business owner, will be unable to work.
That's why Mr Harvey set up a GoFundMe page to help his friends during this trying time.
In less than 48 hours, the page raised more than $5000, but more is still needed.
"You're just trying to support them in any way and show that they're not alone. Any of us would hate to be in their shoes," he said.
"This will hopefully take a few worries off their mind."
He added that a charity cricket day to support the family is in the works, with the event likely to take place in January.
Those wishing to donate can search 'Kev's fight against ATRT (Brain Cancer)' on Gofundme.com
