Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at everything that's happening from the local game through to international matches during the 2023/24 season.
It's been an action-packed opening to the Dubbo and District Cricket Association seasons, but we are only just getting started.
While a lot of this weekly column has focused on the RSL Whitney Cup or representative competitions, this week we thought we would take a look at which second and third grade sides are impressing.
Before we get started it must be said that you can't win a competition in the opening month of the season but you can certainly lose it.
Their first grade side has been in the finals consistently over the past five seasons and it looks like CYMS has finally got their second grade squad on the right track.
The Cougars sit at the top of the ladder after four rounds with three wins and a loss to their name.
The additions of Ben O'Donnell, John Reva and Aiden Giffin have certainly helped the Cougars while new captain Corey Suckling is set to return to the bowling crease any week now.
But as good as the Cougars have been, Narromine and RSL Colts are hot on their heels.
After winning the competition in 2021/22, Narromine missed the finals last year and has started the season brilliantly.
Sitting just a point behind CYMS, the men from Dundas Park will get their chance to overtake the Cougars when the two meet in a two-day fixture that begins on November 11.
Meanwhile, not many batters in the competition have had a better start to the season than RSL skipper Josh Smith and it is showing in his side's results.
Smith has RSL two points back from the ladder leaders in third with their only loss of the season coming against Narromine last round.
Macquarie and Newtown Hawks are currently locked in a tie for fourth spot with the former being ahead narrowly.
Macquarie veteran Ian Marchant showed strong signs in his return matches to the grade while Patrick Reilly is currently the top wicket-taker for second grade.
The Hawks will no doubt take a lot of confidence out of their impressive second innings against CYMS last round, as Shubham Sharma's century helped them avoid an outright loss before Newtown's bowlers had the Cougars on the ropes before the match ended.
Last year, RSL Colts batter Richie Deebank was a regular in our Team of the Week columns but this season his younger teammates have made the step up.
RSL is currently the only undefeated team in the third grade competition, with five wins to their name and it's been Ashton Deebank and Ben Grimson leading the way.
The young RSL stars have both made several impressive scores to keep the team in red and white at the top.
While RSL have been impressive, Macquarie White along with Newtown Everest and Rhinos sit just behind them on the ladder.
Macquarie White has been near the top of the ladder in the competition for the past few years while the two Newtown teams have played some great cricket up until this point.
Richard Hawker is arguably one of the form batters in Dubbo right now but looks destined for some time in second grade after impressing last weekend.
The always-reliable Newtown Tigers have looked good as well while CYMS Green has shown some impressive signs over the last couple of weeks.
The young South Dubbo Hornets side are continuing to blood some junior talent and Reggie Peet looks like a player to watch in the future, producing a few fine spells so far this season.
