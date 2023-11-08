Whether you're a dog person, a cat person or even a horse person - Darren and Kristy Bayley have you covered.
They're the management team behind Petstock Country Dubbo, the latest to open in the pet store giant's 268-location portfolio.
The husband and wife team moved to town about ten weeks ago and have been working flat out to get the store ready for its grand opening.
"Kristy and I relocated from Nowra to do this and we're happy that we've done it, we love the area and the people that are coming in are taking to us now," Mr Bayley, a former professional skydiver, said.
"I haven't had time to settle in yet, I put our stuff in a truck and a rottweiler on the front seat and drove over, unpacked, then walked into the store and did a complete refit - it's been non-stop.
"I'm looking forward to spending more time up the front of the store instead of at the back."
In October 2022, Furney's Town and Country and Furney's Pet Xtra owner Michael Edwards decided it was time to retire and handed the beloved local business over to Petstock.
He said he was confident Petstock would continue to deliver great service.
"When you've been involved in something for so long and you've built a lot of relationships through the years with your clients and customers, that's what I will miss. That interaction with people," he told the Daily Liberal at the time.
"Often those relationships go beyond a business interaction and you take genuine interest in what their activity is - right across the spectrum of pets from horses to cats to dogs to a hermit crab - it's quite a range of people you meet.
"And they all have such a genuine interest in their pets."
The new store's grand opening was celebrated on Saturday, November 4, with customers flocking to the store to take advantage of 20 per cent discounts and free dog washes.
Ms Bayley said the store has a wider range of products than what people would usually find in city stores, including a selection of premium dog food, horse food, good quality hay and horse riding apparel.
"It does have a little bit more of a country feel, we've got a lot more equine products and cattle product and feed out the back for the chooks and the sheep - a much larger range than the normal Petstock metro stores," she said.
"We want to work with our customers too, if they have a specific budget we can steer them in the direction of the best quality food for that budget, we're not here to upsell, it's all about the pets," Mr Bayley added.
As well as products, the store offers a range of services including dog adoption, dog grooming two days a week, nail clipping, a DIY dog wash, free water testing for fish tanks and puppy preschool.
"I run the puppy preschool and I love it, the first class for Dubbo is starting on Saturday," Mr Bayley said.
"I think it's imperative that everyone does puppy preschool, it teaches the owners the basic knowledge that a lot of people don't have and it gets the puppies socialised properly - if you do it the wrong way it can set the dogs way back."
Petstock Country Dubbo is located at 54 Bourke Street and is open seven days a week.
