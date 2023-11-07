Mayoral duties involve a wide variety of tasks. My youngest daughter once joked that my job seems to involve a lot of cutting: ribbons and cakes mostly!
She was correct, but there are times when I represent the community in reflection.
This Saturday is one such day so I penned this poem for Remembrance Day.
In the morning light of a younger sun,
Across foreign fields where rivers run,
With the haunting bugle's solemn song,
We recall the brave, the young, the strong.
On the 11th hour, of the 11th day,
Of the 11th month, with skies of ashen grey.
We mark the silence of that hour,
When peace came forth with soothing power.
For diggers came from the bush and towns,
From Dubbo's plains to the Sydney sounds.
They bore the heat, the cold, the rain,
And the burdens of a soldier's pain.
They fought for peace 'neath foreign skies,
In lands afar where the poppy lies.
Their courage etched in history's page,
Courage and valour, beyond their age.
The guns fell silent, the war did cease,
But for the returned, no sweet release.
Visions of horror, the echoes of fight,
Would haunt their slumber night after night.
Aussies standing side by side,
In trenches deep, in waves so wide.
The Great War's end, the victory won,
Many lads returned, but not everyone.
Yet sad the truth that time reveals,
The war was not to end all ordeals.
Conflicts arose, like storms anew,
Again our soldiers stood, steadfast and true.
In Flanders fields and on Gallipoli's shore,
The Anzac spirit, forever more.
In times of peace and hardship both,
That spirit lives, it's our solemn oath.
For over one hundred thousand souls,
Their names etched on honour rolls.
Died serving us, through seas and mud,
Their legacy written with their blood.
From the Somme to the Kokoda Track,
In far-off lands, in the outback,
When mateship and the courage soar,
The Anzac spirit, who could ask for more?
The poppy red, the crosses white,
Remind us of their valiant fight.
In silence we bow our heads to their plight,
Forever grateful they took up the fight.
For it's our privilege, our solemn rite,
To remember them, to hold the light.
Of freedom's torch, handed down,
To live in peace, in every city and town.
As we stand here, let our hearts pledge,
To honour them, on history's edge.
For their tomorrow, they gave their today,
In our memories, they shall forever stay.
And further on this hallowed day,
To those who've gone, we softly say,
Your sacrifice won't be in vain,
In memory's heart, you'll always reign.
With our gratitude, as our feelings reflect,
In solemn promise, we shall never neglect,
For their noble quest, we owe them all a debt,
And we will remember them, "Lest we forget."
