Family home that ticks all the boxes

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday November 10: 34 Champagne Drive, Dubbo:
This well-presented residence is located in an elevated position overlooking the city, making it an ideal choice for buyers seeking a family home with desirable features. One of the standout features of this property is the sought-after side access to a detached double shed and lean-to, providing ample storage.
Listing agent, Jane Donald, said that the timeless design of the home were a highlight. "The classic features are showcased through its neutral tones throughout, creating a stylish and inviting atmosphere," she said. "The property is move-in ready allowing buyers to settle in quickly and comfortably, and its convenient location offers easy access to various amenities, including MAGS, Delroy Park Shopping Centre, parks, and a day care centre, all within a short walk."
The highlights of the home include a north-facing patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying outdoor activities, while the separate living areas provide ample space for families to relax and unwind. Additionally, the spacious backyard offers enough room for a swing set, trampoline, or even a pool (STCA).
The residence boasts four spacious bedrooms, all equipped with built-in robes and ceiling fans for added comfort. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite, providing a private retreat for the homeowners.
The premium stone kitchen is a standout feature, complete with an island bench, walk-in pantry, and high-quality appliances, while other features include a tiled meals and dining area, open plan family room, and a separate media/living room, offering flexibility and versatility in terms of living spaces.
Jane said stepping outside the home, the features continued. "The property is equipped with solar panels and has natural gas connected, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings," she said. "There is also ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and ceiling fans installed throughout the home, providing year-round comfort, and the double auto garage offers secure parking for vehicles."
The low maintenance gardens are designed to be easily cared for, allowing homeowners to spend more time enjoying their surroundings, while the allure concrete paths, driveway, and granite drive to the shed, add a touch of elegance to the property.
