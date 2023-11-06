Daily Liberal
Western Rural Connect creates inaugural community harvest celebration

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
November 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Western Rural Connect committee members Gabby Ray, Dubbo, Erika Grant, Narromine, Sarah McCarthy, Dubbo, Maddy Preston, Narromine, Emily Walker, Tullamore, Keiley Noble, Narromine, and Emma Rice, Dubbo. Picture supplied
People from across the Central West are set to welcome the new year at the inaugural Western Rural Connect Harvest Cut Out Ball, in Narromine, December 31.

