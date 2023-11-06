Recognise state award winner | Matters of State

Being able to recognise the incredible achievements of the Dubbo electorate is a privilege and it was my honour to recognise the educators and team at Dubbo Family Day Care who were awarded the Perpetual Star Award in the 2023 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.
Matt Wright and his team at MoneyQuest won the title of National Franchise of the Year in Asset Lending for the highest number of loans settled and Matt achieved a milestone - 20 years in finance.
It was lovely on Friday night to join with Meals on Wheels staff, volunteers, and clients, including some of the originals who started the service back in 1963, to celebrate 60 years of amazing service to our community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meals on Wheels make it possible for our elderly and frail people to stay in their homes and keep their independence. Whether it be a friendly face calling by to drop off some nutritious meals, transport to an appointment or social interaction, the team is making a difference.
The team is always looking for more volunteers so if you're able to help, even if it's only occasionally, please make contact - https://www.mealsonwheelsdubbo.org.au/about.html
The Level Playing Field and Organisation Support Programs are now open!
$30 million is available to providers of grassroots sport through the Level Playing Field Program to support the continued growth of women's and girls' sport and recreation.
Applications close at 1pm on Thursday, November 30, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/level-the-playing-field-program.
The Organisation Support Program is designed to assist eligible State Sporting Organisations for people with a disability and Peak Bodies to develop their sporting activities at all levels.
Applications close at 2pm on Friday, November 10, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/organisation-support-program.
While I am talking about sporting grants, the Local Sport Grant Program is also open.
There grants up of to $20,000 available and I invite individual sporting organisations from across the Dubbo electorate to apply.
Applications close 1pm Monday, November 27, more information can be found at https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program.
Don't forget Crown Land Managers are now able to apply for a share of $16 million in funding to maintain and improve Crown land reserves for community use.
Officially open until November 17, further information can be found at: https://reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif
